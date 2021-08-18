Video
Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights under Islamic law

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

KABUL, Aug 17: The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday since the shock seizure of the city, declaring they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
"We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said.
Mujahid said women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam."
Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile said he was in the country and declared himself the "legitimate caretaker president" and that he would not bow to Kabul's new rulers.
The Taliban news conference came as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban thronged to the terminal.
As they rush to evacuate diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan, foreign powers are assessing how to respond to changed situation on the ground.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Taliban should allow all those who wanted to leave the country to depart, adding that NATO's aim was to help build a viable state in Afghanistan. read more
There has been widespread criticism of the U.S. withdrawal amid the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said "the images of despair at Kabul airport shame the political West."
Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying some 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021.    Courtesy of Defense One/via REUTERS
Under a U.S. troops withdrawal pact struck last year, the Taliban agreed not to attack foreign forces as they leave. U.S. military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban's sudden takeover of the capital.    -Reuters


