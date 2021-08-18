Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years

After four years Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to meet the secretaries, the top bureaucrats of the administration, on Wednesday to discuss various issues relevant with the country's development and policy making.

The secretarial meeting will be held in the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room at Sher-E-Banglanagar in Dhaka.

The secretaries will join the meeting from the NEC conference room while the Prime Minister will join from her official residence Ganabhaban through videoconference.

According to the notice issued by the Cabinet Division, the meeting will discuss the issues of the government's development plans, the country's food security and health services for mass people and recovery plan and strengthening the economy during the post-Covid-19 situation.

It would also discuss about the obliging with the financial regulations, ensuring transparency in project implementation, preparedness to tackle the disasters like earthquake, fire incidents, floods and other natural disasters and other administrative issues, according to the notice.

When contacted, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam denied making any comment.

The last secretarial meeting was held in 2017.

According to the Cabinet Division officials, the meeting was supposed to be held on July 4 this year after more than four years.

But it was deferred later due to upsurge in the Covid-19 transmission in the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina postponed the programme considering the situation.

Following the Prime Minister's instruction, the meeting was called again on Wednesday (August 18). Different issues including seven specific agendas will be discussed in the meeting, they said.

The secretaries of the ministries and divisions have already completed their preparation holding separate meetings with the stakeholders, subordinate authorities and high officials concerned.







