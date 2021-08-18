Video
Dengue turns alarming

329 hospitalised in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
Staff Correspondent

Dengue patients continue to enter hospitals in the capital in larger numbers as the disease has turned alarming, with the highest 329 detection in 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The photo was taken from Holy Family Hospital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dengue patients continue to enter hospitals in the capital in larger numbers as the disease has turned alarming, with the highest 329 detection in 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The photo was taken from Holy Family Hospital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

For the first time in the current year, dengue infections have crossed the 300-mark in a single day as  329 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 306 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 23 others to hospitals at other places.
The total number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,114. Of them, 1,048 are at different hospitals in the capital and 66 outside.
According to the statistics, a total of 6,650 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 to August 17 this year, of
them, 6297 in the capital and 353 others outside. As many as 5,510 patients have returned home after recovery.
At least 3,992 patients were hospitalised in current August, 2286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 26 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July and 13 died from August 1 to 16.
The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.
This year, however, experts fear a spike in the number of dengue patients from July amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As the prevalence of Aedes mosquito intensified in Dhaka, dengue has become a new menace for people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
People suffer more as the dengue and Covid-19 illnesses manifest similar symptoms, complicating the diagnosis and isolation. Also, most of the big hospitals in Dhaka have been dedicated to treat Covid patients and therefore, dengue patients are not treated there.
This has mounted pressure on the hospitals already stretched to the limit, with patients being rushed from one hospital to another.


