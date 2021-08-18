No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday reiterated that there was no scope for Bangladesh to give temporary shelter to people from Afghanistan as requested by the US.

He said Bangladesh would remain alert about any Afghan-trained terrorist though they were "identified and uprooted".

"We'll surely remain alert. We don't want it again," he told reporters and reiterated that there was no scope for Bangladesh to give temporary shelter to people from Afghanistan as requested by the US.

Replying to a question that what will be Bangladesh's position if other Saarc countries give shelter to Afghan people, the Foreign Minister said, "We need to see the situation on the ground first before making a comment."

Dr Momen said Bangladesh wants development of all countries in Saarc including development of Afghanistan.

"We believe in people's government. We believe in a government which is liked by its people. We believe in democratic government," he said, adding that Bangladesh's door will surely remain open if the Taliban government becomes a government supported by its people.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh believes in friendship with all countries and Bangladesh will extend support if any government seeks support from Bangladesh.

He said Afghanistan is a friendly country to Bangladesh and a member State of Saarc. "Bangladesh wants their (Afghanistan) development."

"We urge all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals," said the Ministry in a statement.

Responding to a question, Dr Momen said there were some terrorists in Bangladesh who were trained in Afghanistan. "We've uprooted them and there's no scope to see their reemergence here."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in a statement, said Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which, Bangladesh believes, may have an impact on the region and beyond.

Bangladesh has also turned down a request from the United States to give temporary shelter to some people from Afghanistan saying Bangladesh is already in a big problem by giving shelter to over 1.1 million Rohingyas.

Dr Momen said the US is a friendly country to Bangladesh and conveyed to them that Bangladesh is already facing many problems by giving shelter to the Rohingyas.

"Don't put us into further trouble," he said, mentioning what Bangladesh conveyed to the US side after receiving the request.

He said the Rohingyas came to Bangladesh almost four years ago but no Rohingya was repatriated. "There has been no violence in Rakhine for last few years. They should go back."

Earlier, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh will welcome the new government in Afghanistan if it is a government supported by its people.





