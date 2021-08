CHATTOGRAM, Aug 17: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery cases reached 62,000-mark in the district where the infection rate continues decreasing again in the recent weeks.

The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 62, 199 in the district with the recovery of 532 more patients on Mondaywith the percentage of recovery rate now stands at 65.12, Health officials said. -BSS