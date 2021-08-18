Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Filipino found dead hanging by the neck

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Police recovered the hanging body of a Filipino from a flat at Gulshan area in the capital on Sunday night after receiving a phone call on national emergency helpline 999.
Deceased Elino Chenai Ivly, 65, worked as a manager of Cosco Engineering and Construction Company at Matarbari Power Plant Project.
A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said someone made a call to the emergency helpline service on Sunday night and informed that a man was spotted hanging from the window of the washroom of a flat at house No. 8 on road No. 125 in Gulshan-1.
The national emergency helpline 999 contacted Gulshan Police Station and sought an intervention in this regard.
Being informed, a team from the police station went there, recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.  
The police station sub-inspector Nazrul said police assumed that the Philippines national might have committed suicide by hanging himself.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 recovery cases reach 62,000-mark in Chattogram
Filipino found dead hanging by the neck
DU stands 1st in ICPC competition
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Dr Shirin Akhtar speaks at a discussion
BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
RU admission test from October 4
BRAC starts relocating its staff from Afghanistan


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft