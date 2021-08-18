Filipino found dead hanging by the neck

Police recovered the hanging body of a Filipino from a flat at Gulshan area in the capital on Sunday night after receiving a phone call on national emergency helpline 999.

Deceased Elino Chenai Ivly, 65, worked as a manager of Cosco Engineering and Construction Company at Matarbari Power Plant Project.

A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said someone made a call to the emergency helpline service on Sunday night and informed that a man was spotted hanging from the window of the washroom of a flat at house No. 8 on road No. 125 in Gulshan-1.

The national emergency helpline 999 contacted Gulshan Police Station and sought an intervention in this regard.

Being informed, a team from the police station went there, recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.

The police station sub-inspector Nazrul said police assumed that the Philippines national might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

