Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU stands 1st in ICPC competition

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
DU Correspondent

The University of Dhaka has secured the first position in the South Asia regional round of an international computer programming competition, International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of DU organized this day-long online competition on August 14 with the financial support of Bangladesh Computer Council.
The results of the competition were released on Monday (August 16).
As many as 108 public and private universities of Bangladesh participated in this competition. The regional winners will participate in the ICPC World Final.
Notable, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of DU has been participating in the ICPC competition in the regional stage every year and has upheld the prestige of the university by participating in the ICPC World Final multiple times.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 recovery cases reach 62,000-mark in Chattogram
Filipino found dead hanging by the neck
DU stands 1st in ICPC competition
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Dr Shirin Akhtar speaks at a discussion
BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
RU admission test from October 4
BRAC starts relocating its staff from Afghanistan


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft