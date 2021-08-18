DU stands 1st in ICPC competition

The University of Dhaka has secured the first position in the South Asia regional round of an international computer programming competition, International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of DU organized this day-long online competition on August 14 with the financial support of Bangladesh Computer Council.

The results of the competition were released on Monday (August 16).

As many as 108 public and private universities of Bangladesh participated in this competition. The regional winners will participate in the ICPC World Final.

Notable, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of DU has been participating in the ICPC competition in the regional stage every year and has upheld the prestige of the university by participating in the ICPC World Final multiple times.

