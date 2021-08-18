Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Remove harmful online games for 3 months

HC asks authorities concerned

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 319
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all the harmful games like PUBG, Free Fire and Garena for next three months from online platform in Bangladesh.
The court also issued a rule asking the government and the BTRC to explain why they would not be directed to remove online games and social media-based mobile apps like TikTok, Likee, Bigo Live, PUBG and Free Fire from online platform.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyers Humaun Kabir Pallob and Mohammad Kawser as a public interest litigation on June 24.
Secretaries of the Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry, secretaries of the Education Ministry, Law Ministry and Health Ministry, the Inspector General of Police, Chairman of the BTRC, Bangladesh Bank, bKash, Nagad and 18 other individuals and organizations were asked to respond to the rule within 10 days.
The lawyers prayed for stopping online social websites, online games and their apps, which are harmful, especially to children and youths. Using such online games and apps, the youths are being involved in violence and unethical activities.


