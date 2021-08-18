Video
RU admission test from October 4

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 359
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 17: The starting date of admission tests of Rajshahi University (RU) for the academic session 2020-2021 has been rescheduled to October 4 by the university authorities.
The decision was made at a meeting presided over by RU Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Sultan-Ul Islam, with the admission sub-committee-held at the administration building on Tuesday.
The entry test under Unit C will be held on October 4, Unit A on October 5 and Unit B on October 6 this year. The tests will be held under three shifts each day -- 9:30am to 10:30am, 12:00pm to 1:00pm and 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
The deadline for foreign students' application submission has been rescheduled to November 30 this year.
Further details can be found on the university website www.ru.ac.bd.


