BRAC starts relocating its staff from Afghanistan

.BRAC has started to relocate its Bangladeshis along with foreign staff from Afghanistan to ensure their safety and security.

Five of them, including three Bangladeshis, are already on leave outside Afghanistan and have been asked not to return, according to BRAC, International Executive Director Shameran Abed.

Almost 3000 staffs are engaged with BRAC projects in ten provinces in Afghanistan. Among them, the 14 expatriate staffs, including 12 Bangladeshis, are being relocated to safe locations outside the country, a BRAC release said.

Of the rest, three Bangladeshis are currently on their way back home and the remaining six Bangladeshi nationals are expecting to leave Afghanistan by August 22, it added.

BRAC is ensuring safety and security of its staffs in Afghanistan amidst the escalating violence and volatile environment.

"BRAC International is implementing mitigation measures to minimize the risks to the safety and security of our staff and the communities we serve, which is our highest concern," said Shameran Abed, Executive Director for BRAC International.

BRAC International has been working in Afghanistan for more than 19 years, providing underserved communities with services including education, healthcare, community development, Covid-19 related support, humanitarian and food security assistance.

In the past, several BRAC staffs were abducted in Afghanistan and were released after negotiations.

BRAC has taken steps to ensure the highest security of its staffs in the face of growing violence in Afghanistan since the start of the formal withdrawal of international troops, he said.

