

Explore options to safeguard Padma Bridge



Fortunately enough, the ferry managed to avoid any big scale tragedy, but not without minor damages. However, the reason for the Bridge standing strong and sturdy in the face of repeated hits is, it is designed and built to withstand even a brunt of 4000 ton weight. The weight of most ferries running through the Padma is normally not more than 1000 tonnes. Despite the collision causing no damage to the pillar of the bridge, it could leave a disaster had the ferry turned turtle. Earlier, in July, the RORO ferry Shahjalal hitting the 17th pillar of the same bridge left 20 people injured.



However, in connection with Friday's incident, BIWTC suspended the ferry's acting master and wheel Sukani for their alleged negligence. While BIWTC authorities are blaming on ferry operators for repeating such untoward incident, operators are pointing fingers to hostile monsoon current of the river. Points made from both sides equally gain ground behind the spree of accidents. The natural course and changing of river current cannot be dictated. As long as the high current of the monsoon continues, crossing the route under the bridge will remain perilous. But there are also alternative ways too to escape this danger.



Hopefully, steps taken by authorities concerned including decision of shifting Banglabazar ferry terminal to Majhirkandi point and beefing up security in the area around Padma Bridge will ensure safety of both ferries and the bridge. Besides, using a low current route coupled with grounding old and ramshackle ferries are also important. Moreover, suspending ferry masters and their helpers for reckless and inept vessel manoeuvring is not enough. Stringent punishment has to be meted out to those who operate ferries through risky shortcut ways to cross the river violating BIWTC guidelines.



Padma is a dream bridge with only a year away to be in full swing operation. Most importantly it is a great symbol of our national strength and capability. Such landmark infrastructure project needs to be maintained with proper care and attention.



