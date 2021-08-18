Video
Letter To the Editor

Education related business passing hard time

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Dear Sir
The C-19 pandemic has incurred a blow to almost all the sectors in the country. Small and medium retailer businesses have been experiencing a hard time. Among these businesses, academic education related business is perhaps facing the toughest time since the independence of the country. The business has been facing massive losses since 17 March last year when the government ordered a shutdown of educational institutions.

The businessmen are trying to survive with whatever they can earn and waiting for the reopening of the school. There are about two lakh educational institutions with 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to university level in the country. So the academic education related market is not small. It is a source of employment of lakhs of people. The businesses have so far incurred losses amounting to at least Tk 60,000 crore, according to estimates by people in the industry. Though, since June last year, all other sectors of the economy have been allowed to reopen except on the days of strict lockdowns, but all educational institutions still remain closed and academic activities are allowed to operate online.

Meanwhile UNESCO has urged the government to reopen the educational institutions ensuring health guidelines. Government authorities should consider the issue since the death toll is reducing in the country.

Khairul Islam
Over email



