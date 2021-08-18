

Antiquated adoption law for orphans



Inability to possess children, infertility and desire to assist a baby are a number of the reasons behind adoption. The emergence of adoption may protect the child from growing up with the stigma it will have to face due to its birth situation, but it seems that was the most to shield the mother and birth family the utmost because it absolutely was about the child.



According to the Shariah law, one can raise a baby by not changing the adoptee's natural status. The adoptee incorporates have to know where they came from, to know the circumstances of the adoption, or often times the kid will age feeling abandoned and can always feel inadequate.



Child and also the adoptive parents both should follow in accordance with the limitations designate by Shariah. Since Islam doesn't recognize any change within the adopted child's birthrights, adoption may be applied for all times without disrupting birthright. After all, the adoptive parents can devise one-third of their total property to the adopted child.



In Bangladesh, Hindu communities are able to adopt son by following in accordance with the limitations designated by Hindu law. Hindu Law doesn't make a variance between a natural son and adopted son within the matter of legacy. On adoption, ties of the son with his old family are severed and he's taken as being born within the new family, acquiring rights, duties and standing within the new family and his ties with old family end there as if he born within the adopted family.



Considering the family law in Bangladesh is ruled by religion. In that case, Muslims cannot legally adopt but be granted guardianship under the Act, 2013.



This law doesn't give rights adopted child to inherit assets. Under the Guardians and Wards Act 1890 (Section 7), Most guardianship applications are filed. Adopted children don't share the identical rights as biological children under this guardianship act. It's time to rectify the act. But some experts feel that sanctioning a new law on adoption would be discord with the Muslim Shariah.



In Somalia, Indonesia, Tunisia, Turkey and Malaysia adoption is legal. These four countries have departed from Shariah principles in terms of their respective adoption laws as like Malaysia. In keeping with legislative addition to the Turkish Civil Code, the interested adoptive parents are taking financial responsibilities for the education and health of the child for a year before the finalization of the adoption. This enables the government to verify that it is in the best interests of the child.



Considering the difficulties under the Guardianship and Ward Act, 1890, an adoption law should be approved with a detailed outline of the rights and responsibilities of the adoptive parents in Bangladesh.

The writer is a barrister, United Kingdom









