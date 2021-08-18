

Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities



In the latest incident a ferry named Kakoli hit the pillar number 10 of the giant bridge while carrying vehicles onboard across the river from Banglabazar ferry terminal of Madaripur district to Shimulia terminal in Munshiganj district in the morning on August 13. It was the second occurrence of hitting the pillar number 10 within four days as another ferry had tossed the pillar on August 9, last.



The latest incident was the fourth time in a row since July 20, when a ferry hit pillar number 16. On July 23 another ferry hit pillar number 17. The ferries plying in Banglabazar-Shimulia route were involved in the incidents. Road transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader while visiting the Mawa Ghat point of the bridge site in Munshiganj after the incident late on the day reiterated that there would be an investigation to find out whether there was any conspiracy behind the repeated incidents of hitting bridge pillars by ferries.



Many people also believe that these incidents were part of some sort of conspiracies by vested quarters, who do not want that Bangladesh should possess such a mega structure build by its own fund and under its management. There are also possibilities that a global unscrupulous business group which does not want any success of Chinese mega structure builder in Bangladesh, was behind the conspiracy. By hitting and damaging the pillar of one of the world's larger bridges, the conspirators perhaps want to keep the government of Bangladesh and Chinese builder at bay time to time.



Bangladesh people have witnessed series of destructive political incidents since the birth of the country on December 16, 1971, following a nine-month-long liberation war. Just after three and a-half years of the independence they saw their independence leader the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed with most family members, in a military coup on August 15, 1975. Subsequently the country was rocked by a series of coup and counter coup until November 7, 1975. Amid the military commotions, four national leaders; Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman were brutally killed on November 3, in the Dhaka jail where they had been detained following the killing of Bangabandhu.



Just within the subsequent six years, the people witnessed the killing of General turned President Ziaur Rahman who is said to be the beneficiary of the assassination of Bangabandhu, was killed in an abortive coup during a visit in the port city of Chittagong. The subsequent political history of the country is stigmatised with deadly political mayhem time to time until 2015.



With such bitter experience people do not want to take the incidents of hitting the pillar as mere accidents. The latest incident of dashing a pillar of the bridge occurred in the morning of August 13, just nearly 48 hours after Road transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed his doubt that the collision of the ferries might be a part of conspiracy to damage the bridge. Speaking at an event organised to mark the National Mourning Day on August 11 in the capital, he said the government would examine whether the repeated hitting of the bridge pillars by ferries were accidents or were acts of sabotage.



Transport experts blame the callousness of the shipping ministry for retaining route. They said the Shipping Ministry should have performed proactively and change the route for the sake of the protection of the Padma Bridge. However, State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury, after inspecting the bridge sites and ferry terminals following the latest incident of hitting on August 13, said the ferry transportation would remain suspended until the new ferry terminals were set up on both the banks of the river in order to permanently change the route so that ferries neither ply beneath bridge or in the vicinity of the bridge, which is now nearing completion.



The ferry operator blamed the heavy river current for the incident, as they failed to ply the vessels through the designated route in between pillars. If the statements of the ferry operators were correct then there are more possibilities of collision between the ferries and the pillars in future, because the Padma River remains tumultuous most of the time of the year. Experts believe that all routes of ferry plying beneath the bridge or in the vicinity of it should have been changed even much earlier when the pillars were set up one after another over the years.

The construction of the main structure of the bridge was completed on May 2. It is expected that the road-cum-rail bridge would open for vehicular traffic in June 2022. Till now, the cost of the fast track project has stood at around Tk 30,500 crore. The bridge connects Louhajong in Munshiganj to Shariatpur and Madaripur, linking the south-west of the country, to northern and eastern regions.



The bridge is considered to be the most challenging construction project in the history of Bangladesh. The two-level steel truss bridge carries a four-lane highway on the upper level and a single track railway on a lower level. The bridge is the longest bridge in Bangladesh, and the longest over Padma or Ganges in India in terms of both span and the total length. The highest depth of pile of this bridge is 122 metre, which is highest among all other bridges in the world.



The bridge, when commissioned, is expected to boost the GDP of Bangladesh by as much as 1.2 percent. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) invited the pre-qualification tender for the project in April 2010. The construction of the bridge has a bitter history of a concocted allegation and challenging bouts between the Bangladesh government and the World Bank (WB). Construction of the bridge was expected to commence by early 2011 and be ready for major completion in 2013 (and complete all sections by late 2015. After concocted allegation of corruption by some people associated with project preparation the WB withdrew its $1.2 billion commitment. Subsequently other donors including the Asian Development Bank also stepped back.



The Bangladesh government then decided to fund the project from its own fund. Meanwhile China, the arch rival of the United States and the WB in global economy chose to stand beside the Bangladesh government. Subsequently China proposed building the bridge on the build-own-transfer (BOT) basis by investing $2 billion or 70 percent of the project cost. On 17 June 2014, China Major Bridge Engineering Company Ltd, has been selected to construct the long aspired bridge on the river Padma. The construction of the bridge started after Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the construction work in December 2014.



However, different national and international quarters including leading opposition political parties in the country maintained that it would not be possible for Bangladesh to build such a cost effective mega structure without foreign assistance. However, the bridge is now near to reality and soon people of the region will reap benefit from it.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer









