22 held with drugs in 6 dists

A total of 22 people including a woman have been detained with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Jamalpur, Natore, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Cox's Bazar, recently.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 2kg of heroin from Chandrima Police Station (PS) in the city on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Shukur Mandal, 26, son of late Sachu Mandal, a resident of Daulatpur Upazila of Manikganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Padma residential area at around 10pm, and arrested Shukur with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chandrima PS in this connection.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug traders along with 3gm of heroin in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Al Amin, 27, son of Abdul Khaleq, and Biplob Hossain, son of late Lokman Hossain, residents of Nalhara Village in Dhanbari Upazila of Tangail.

According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Digpait Village of the upazila and arrested the duo with the heroin worth about Tk 15,000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sarishabari PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday noon.

RAB-14 Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman confirmed the matter.

NATORE: RAB members detained three people along with 36kg of hemp in Singra Upazila of the district early Friday.

The detained persons are Nayeem Sarker, 23, Lavlu Sarker, 21, and Majnu Mia, 27.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Singra Bridge area at around 4am and detained them along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Singra PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 11 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Panchbibi upazilas of the district on Thursday.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested nine people with drugs in the district town on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Mamunur Rashid, 35, Hasan Ali, 35, Tanzil Hossain, 35, Faruq Hossain, 40, Alamin Hossain, 29, Billal Hossain, 30, Tutul Hossain, 20, and Nahid Hossain, 26, residents of Panchurachak area; and Chhota Jahangir, 41, of Biswas Para area in the district town.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lt Commander Toukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Panchurachak High School area at around 8:15pm, and arrested them red-handed while consuming drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two suspected drug dealers along with 2kg of hemp in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Shahinur Islam, 34, Monwar Hossain Moon, 26, residents of Chechra Village in the upazila.

Sub-inspector (SI) of District DB Police Jahangir Alam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhimpur Village at around 7:30pm and caught them red-handed with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the SI added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 310 yaba tablets in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Alam Shah, 40, son of Anu Shah of Gochihata Purba Sahasram Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Sahasram Dhuldia area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this connection.

COX'S BAZAR: Four people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Ukhiya and Pekua upazilas of the district in two days.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested two Rohingya people including a woman along with 1.2 lakh yaba tablets in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday midnight.

The detained persons are Jane Alam, 52, and Fatema Khatun, 43, residents of Block D in Thaingkhali 19 No. Camp of Palangkhali Union in the upazila.

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the camp at midnight.

Sensing the presence of the team, the drug peddlers tried to flee the scene.

RAB members managed to nab one. Later, the team also arrested Fatema from her house along with the contraband pills.

On the other hand, RAB members, in a drive, arrested two people along with 300 yaba tablets in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Ramiz Uddin, 34, of Chakaria Badarkhali Union, and Waz Uddin, 24, son of Abul Kalam of Purba Ujantia Village in the upazila.

Chattogram RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ujantia area at around 10pm, and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 1,16,000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pekua PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Officer-in-Charge of Pekua PS Md Saiful Rahman confirmed the matter.