22 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 22 people including eight Rohingyas were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Narayanganj and Rangamati, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A total of 12 people including eight Rohingyas have been arrested on different charges in Sadar and Subarnachar upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Four people were arrested in Sadar Upazila on Saturday in a case filed over the murder of a BNP leader.

The arrested people are Akhter Ahmed, 24, and Jashim Majhi, 30, residents of Pashchim Maijchara Village; and Md Sohag, 24, and Md Milon Hossain, 25, of Purba Maijchara Village under Andarchar Union in the upazila.

Sudharam and Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested Akhter and Jashim from separate areas of the union in the evening.

They were produced before Noakhali's chief judicial magistrate court on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Sohag and Milon were arrested on Friday night and sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Sahed Uddin said deceased's brother filed a case against 50 to 52 people with mentioning the name of 40.

Earlier on Friday night, Harunur Rashid Molla, 50, general secretary of Andarchar union unit BNP, was shot and hacked to death over previous enmity and establishing supremacy in the area.

On the other hand, eight Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque Tarique Khandaker said they had left Bhasan Char boarding a boat for Cox's Bazar.

But the boatmen dropped them off at Ala Uddin Ghat under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila in the morning.

Locals caught them and informed police.

Later, police went there and brought them to the PS, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained nine members of a robber gang in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Several sharp weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, the RAB raided an under-construction building at Painadi Paschimpara area and detained them, said a press release sent by RAB-11.

RANGAMATI: A member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was arrested along with foreign rifle and ammunition in Naniarchar Upazila of the district early Friday.

Arrested Rupayan Chakma is a resident of of Hazachara area in the upazila.

He was arrested along with a rifle, five rounds of ammunition, a Smartphone, two Feature phones, two NID cards, and two receipt books of collecting toll, said Naniarchar PS OC Sabbir Rahman.

On information, a special team of Bangladesh Army conducted a drive in the area and arrested him.

During initial questioning, he confessed to collecting tolls from different areas including Chengi area of Kaptai Lake.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Naniarchar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the OC added.



