Hilsa dearth in rivers frustrates fishers at Dacope



The fishing boats anchored in Khalisha area of Dacope as hilsa is not available in local rivers. photo: observer

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Dacope Upazila is constituted of three separate islands. It is surrounded by rivers. Once most of the people in the upazila would live on fishing. Then local rivers like Kazibachha, Manga, Poshur, Zapzapia, Dhaki, Bhadra and Shipsa were reserved with hilsa.

Over 1,000 fishermen in different areas are now dependent on fishing. They took loan from NGOs and Dadan (advance) from Mahajan to buy net and boat. Later they went to rivers but got back without hilsa.

Arrival of hilsa has fallen in different haats and bazaars. Few pieces of hilsa are arriving but common consumers cannot afford these due to high prices.

Due to pressure from NGOs for instalment, many of them are going into hide. Some of them have shifted to other works. They are in dire need of governmental assistance. If they get government's easy term loan, it will be a help for them.

Shipsa River Fisher Shibpad Mandal said, fishing is his only profession; his family runs on his fishing income. This season he took an advance amount of Tk 20,000 from a Mahjan and bought net and hired boat. He went to river. After few days he got two pieces of hilsa on Friday morning; one is small and another is over 1kg. It was his first day catching of hilsa.

Many others expressed the same view.

In a fish bazaar, one consumer Falguni Haldar said, her two daughters asked for eating hilsa; so she came to the bazaar; but she could not buy hilsa due to higher price. Then she purchased other fishes. Another common consumer said, it is not possible to eat hilsa buying at Tk 1,500 per kg.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, in Barishal region hilsa is netted well; in local rivers it is a dearth.

After few days hilsa may be found in local rivers, he added.





DACOPE, KHULNA, Aug 17: This full season, hilsa is in dearth in different local rivers of Dacope Upazila in the district. Thousands if fishermen have become frustrated. Finding no alternative work, they are passing sub-human lives.According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Dacope Upazila is constituted of three separate islands. It is surrounded by rivers. Once most of the people in the upazila would live on fishing. Then local rivers like Kazibachha, Manga, Poshur, Zapzapia, Dhaki, Bhadra and Shipsa were reserved with hilsa.Over 1,000 fishermen in different areas are now dependent on fishing. They took loan from NGOs and Dadan (advance) from Mahajan to buy net and boat. Later they went to rivers but got back without hilsa.Arrival of hilsa has fallen in different haats and bazaars. Few pieces of hilsa are arriving but common consumers cannot afford these due to high prices.Due to pressure from NGOs for instalment, many of them are going into hide. Some of them have shifted to other works. They are in dire need of governmental assistance. If they get government's easy term loan, it will be a help for them.Shipsa River Fisher Shibpad Mandal said, fishing is his only profession; his family runs on his fishing income. This season he took an advance amount of Tk 20,000 from a Mahjan and bought net and hired boat. He went to river. After few days he got two pieces of hilsa on Friday morning; one is small and another is over 1kg. It was his first day catching of hilsa.Many others expressed the same view.In a fish bazaar, one consumer Falguni Haldar said, her two daughters asked for eating hilsa; so she came to the bazaar; but she could not buy hilsa due to higher price. Then she purchased other fishes. Another common consumer said, it is not possible to eat hilsa buying at Tk 1,500 per kg.Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, in Barishal region hilsa is netted well; in local rivers it is a dearth.After few days hilsa may be found in local rivers, he added.