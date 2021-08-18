Man, daughter kill selves at Mathbaria

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR, Aug 17: A man and his daughter reportedly committed suicide in Mathbaria Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 48, son of Mannan Hawlader, and his daughter Jannati Akhter Happy, 19.

Local sources said Happy drank poison in Jhatibunia Village in the afternoon following a dispute with her husband Mamun over his extramarital affair.

She was rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Hearing daughter's death news, Zakir Hossain also drank poison out of grief.

The family members took him to the upazila health complex, where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, Mannan Hawlader lodged a case against Mamun, husband of Happy, with Mathbaria Police Station (PS) in this connection. Following this, police arrested Mamun at night.

OC Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.







