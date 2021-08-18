Art exhibition on Bangabandhu ends in Khulna



Artist Heema Aktar Hiramoni receiving a certificate and a crest from Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid at the KPC on Monday. photo: observer

The exhibition was presented by President Gold Medal winner Artist Heema Akter Hiramoni, former student of Fine Arts discipline at Khulna University (KU), to pay rich tributes to Bangabandhu.

With the initiative of Khulna Press Club (KPC), the art exhibition titled "Life and Sketch of Bangabandhu, Mourning August 15", painted an elaborate picture of Bangabandhu's journey centring Liberation War to Independent Bangladesh and August carnage.

On the concluding day of the exhibition, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman and President of District Unit Awami League Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid said, the artist nicely depicted Bangabandhu's expressions, gestures and postures and how Bangabandhu overcame various obstacles and challenges to establish Bangladesh as an independent country and how some conspirators along with stray army officers killed Bangabandhu, Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib and their family members on August 15, 1975.

Sheikh Harun, also the former opposition whip, made the remarks while addressing the concluding ceremony of the art exhibition at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium at the KPC.

Sheikh Harun also showed his deep respect to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 46th martyrdom anniversary.

He thanked Artist Hiramoni for the exhibition with 15 unique art works marking August 15 and the Press Club executive bodies for taking the initiative of exhibition.

With KPC President S M Zahid Hossain in the chair, Bangladesh Jute Association President Md Sayed Ali addressed the programme as special gust. Conducted by KPC General Secretary Hasan Ahmed Molla, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, S M Nazrul Islam, Ahmed Ali Khan, Faruk Ahmed, Md Mahbub Alam Sohag and Mallick Sudhangshu.

On August 14, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain formally inaugurated the art exhibition.











KHULNA, Aug 17: The three-day-long art exhibition on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city concluded on Monday.The exhibition was presented by President Gold Medal winner Artist Heema Akter Hiramoni, former student of Fine Arts discipline at Khulna University (KU), to pay rich tributes to Bangabandhu.With the initiative of Khulna Press Club (KPC), the art exhibition titled "Life and Sketch of Bangabandhu, Mourning August 15", painted an elaborate picture of Bangabandhu's journey centring Liberation War to Independent Bangladesh and August carnage.On the concluding day of the exhibition, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman and President of District Unit Awami League Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid said, the artist nicely depicted Bangabandhu's expressions, gestures and postures and how Bangabandhu overcame various obstacles and challenges to establish Bangladesh as an independent country and how some conspirators along with stray army officers killed Bangabandhu, Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib and their family members on August 15, 1975.Sheikh Harun, also the former opposition whip, made the remarks while addressing the concluding ceremony of the art exhibition at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium at the KPC.Sheikh Harun also showed his deep respect to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 46th martyrdom anniversary.He thanked Artist Hiramoni for the exhibition with 15 unique art works marking August 15 and the Press Club executive bodies for taking the initiative of exhibition.With KPC President S M Zahid Hossain in the chair, Bangladesh Jute Association President Md Sayed Ali addressed the programme as special gust. Conducted by KPC General Secretary Hasan Ahmed Molla, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, S M Nazrul Islam, Ahmed Ali Khan, Faruk Ahmed, Md Mahbub Alam Sohag and Mallick Sudhangshu.On August 14, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain formally inaugurated the art exhibition.