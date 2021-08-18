Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Father, son die from toxic gas

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondents

JASHORE, Aug 17: A man and his son died from inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Madhu Rishi, 46, a resident of South Koyarpara Village in the upazila, and his son Sagor Rishi, 25.
Local sources said Madhu along with his co-workers went to the house of one Hadiuzzaman in Singhajhuli Village at around 7am to clean a septic tank.
At one stage, Madhu fell into the septic tank, but could not get out of the tank.
Hearing the news, Madhu's son rushed to the scene and climbed down the tank to rescue his father. But, none of the father and son came out of the tank.
Being informed, firefighters from Chaugachha Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the bodies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 held with drugs in 6 dists
22 detained on different charges in three districts
Hilsa dearth in rivers frustrates fishers at Dacope
Man, daughter kill selves at Mathbaria
Art exhibition on Bangabandhu ends in Khulna
Father, son die from toxic gas
Covid-19: 32 more people die, 484 more infected in 12 districts
Two army men among four killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft