Father, son die from toxic gas

JASHORE, Aug 17: A man and his son died from inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Madhu Rishi, 46, a resident of South Koyarpara Village in the upazila, and his son Sagor Rishi, 25.

Local sources said Madhu along with his co-workers went to the house of one Hadiuzzaman in Singhajhuli Village at around 7am to clean a septic tank.

At one stage, Madhu fell into the septic tank, but could not get out of the tank.

Hearing the news, Madhu's son rushed to the scene and climbed down the tank to rescue his father. But, none of the father and son came out of the tank.

Being informed, firefighters from Chaugachha Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the bodies.







