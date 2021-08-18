Covid-19: 32 more people die, 484 more infected in 12 districts

A total of 32 more people died of and 484 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 12 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi and Pirojpur districts, on Tuesday.

KHULNA: With 22 more death in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, the total number of fatalities now reached 2,851in the division.

The death includes seven in Khulna, six in Jashore, three each in Jhenidah and Kushtia and one each in Satkhira, Narail and Magura in the last 24 hours in the division. The district-wise death toll was recorded as 726 in Khulna, 685 in Kushtia, 428 in Jashore, 244 in Jhenidah, 181 in Chuadanga, 174 in Meherpur, 135 in Bagerhat, 108 in Narail, 87 in Satkhira and 83 in Magura districts in the division.

With detection of 471 new more positive cases in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients in the division now reached 1,04,781.

"We received 1, 350 samples in Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, and 471 people have

diagnosed with Covid-19 infection," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna Division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said at noon.

The health officials said among the newly detected 471 corona patients, 127 are in Khulna, 83 in Kushtia, 50 in Jashore, 42 in Satkhira, 41 in Magura, 36 in Narail, 34 in Jhenidah, 29 in Bagerhat and 19 in Chuadanga and 10 in Meherpur districts in the division.

They said the district-wise break-up of the patients now stood at 26,127 in Khulna, 20,508 in Jashore, 16,921 in Kushtia, , 8,623 in Jhenidah, 6,792 in Bagerhat, 6,514 in Chuadanga, 6,399 in Satkhira, 4,615 in Narail, 4,441 in Meherpur and 3,841 in Magura.

Meanwhile, a total of 88,807 have been cured from coronavirus infections as 9,0869 more people were discharged from corona dedicated hospitals after their recovery in all 10 districts.

Of the total 1,04,781, coronavirus-infected patients now stands at 84.75 per cent in the division," she said.

"Among the total 1,04,781 coronavirus-infected patients, 15,567 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 88,807 have recovered and 2,851 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division", she said.

RAJSHAHI: Another 10 people died at the Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours from Monday 6am to Tuesday 6am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning. He said of the deceased, four people were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining six people showed symptoms of the virus.

He said, among the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore, one from Naogaon and two from Pabna District. Some 289 were undergoing treatment against its 513-bed capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the director added.

PIROJPUR: Some 13 more people found corona infected in the district in last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am.

A total of 128 samples were collected, and 13 cases were tested positive. The rate of infection was 10.15 per cent. Total infected patients were 5,012, of which 4,174 have been recovered so far.

DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information.





