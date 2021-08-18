Video
Two army men among four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Our Correspondents

Four people including two army men were killed and three other army personnel injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Faridpur and Satkhira, on Monday
SIRAJGANJ: Two members of Bangaldesh Army were killed, and three others were injured as a pickup of army collided with a truck at Konabari in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The accident took place on Bangabandhu Setu Highway in Konabari around 8 pm.
The deceased were identified as corporal Mehedi, 35, and Dipankar, 28, while the injured are lance corporal Imran, 21, Surgeon Firoz, 35, and Mainul Hossain, 21. They were posted at Bangabandhu Cantonment in Tangail.
According to administrative sources, the vehicle of army collided with a cement-laden truck when it lost control after a tyre became dysfunctional, leaving five army men injured.
The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.
Physician of the emergency unit Dr Foysal said the condition of the injured is stable.
FARIDPUR: An elderly man was killed after a truck ran over him in  Boalmari Upazila of the  district on Monday night.
Deceased Siddique Munsi, 71, was a resident of Bhatpara Village under Shekhar Union in the upazila.
Union Parishad Chairman Md Israfil Molla said a truck hit Siddique while he was crossing a road in Bhatpara Signboard area around 8:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari Police Station (PS) Mohammad Nurul Alam confirmed the matter.
SATKHIRA: A bank official was killed as a bus hit his motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Azmir Hossain, 30, was a resident of Nawapara Village in Budhhata Union under Ashashuni Upazila in the district.
Witnesses said a Dhaka-bound passenger bus hit his motorbike in Choyghoria Babulia intersection area in the morning while he was going to Kalaroa from Satkhira, leaving him dead on the spot.
Satkhira Sadar PS OC Delwar said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.


