Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:27 PM
Filthy health centre at Chunarughat turns risky for patients

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
MS Jilani Akhanjee

The dirty drain at Rajar Bazar Union Health Centre in Chunarughat Upazila. photo: observer

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ, Aug 16: Rajar Bazar Union Health and Family Welfare Centre in Chunarughat Upazila of the district has turned filthy, and it is spreading diseases to the patients coming for treatment.
The health centre is located at Ahmmadabad Union. With globalisation, modern development did not touch it. It is being used as dumping spot for waste and garbage. It has no waste management system. In this unhygienic condition, the official activities are going on.
A visit found the front space of its main building clean. But the drain in its left side is logged with cow-dung and garbage.
Health Worker Md Siraj Uddin of the centre is living on the second floor with his family members. The condition of the floor is worse.
Siraj Uddin said, foul smell of cow-dung comes from out of the wall beside the patients' waiting place; patients cannot take breath due to foul-smelling.
All the time foul smell is coming from the drain: the bathroom and toilet are also unhygienic; both patients and their relatives are being exposed to further high risks, he added.
The area of Ahammadabad Union is about 45 to 50 square kilometres. There are about 45,000 to 50,000 people in the union.
The new building of the union was built in 1980s. It was raised on 81 decimals of land under the Ministry of Health.
Every day over 100 patients of the union come to the health centre for receiving treatment. It is supposed to have one doctor and three other staffs. But it has only health worker Siraj Uddin.
He said, "We can't cleanse the health centre due to lack of adequate financial allocation from the upazila. Sometimes we make cleansing at the cost of pocket money."
"We will implement the cleansing work in a short time," he added.
Now 80 to 90 patients are coming everyday with fever, sneezing and coughing, he added.


