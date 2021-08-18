Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

NEW YORK, Aug 17: Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says the US rock and folk legend sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12.
The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Dylan abused the plaintiff, referred to in court documents as J.C., over a six-week period between April and May 1965.
It says Dylan "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."
The suit also accused Dylan, who turned 80 in May, of physically threatening the girl.
The alleged abuse took place at the apartment Dylan owned in New York's famous Chelsea Hotel, according to the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, said "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69
Tropical storm hits Haitis as quake toll climbs to 1,419
TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre
A French firefighters uses a water hose as an Eurocopter AS-350B-3 Ecureuil
Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months
Scientists discover ‘mermaid’ plant species
UN pushes for talks to form new Afghan govt


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft