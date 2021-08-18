Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:26 PM
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

TOKYO, Aug 17: The man dubbed the "father of Sudoku" for his role in popularising the numerical brainteaser loved by millions, has died of cancer at 69, his Japanese publisher has announced.
In a notice posted Monday, Nikoli said Maki Kaji died at home on August 10 after battling cancer, and a memorial service would be held at a later date.
Sudoku, a sort of numerical crossword, was invented by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in the 18th century.
The modern version is sometimes said to have been formulated in the United States, but Kaji is credited with having popularised the puzzle.
Sudoku requires a player to put the numbers one to nine in a box made up of 81 squares, so that no number is repeated in any of the nine vertical or horizontal lines.    -AFP


