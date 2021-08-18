Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Tropical storm hits Haitis as quake toll climbs to 1,419

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

PORT-SALUT, Aug 17: Rescuers in Haiti used heavy equipment and their bare hands Monday to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering.
Flash floods and mudslides were possible as the front bore down on the Caribbean nation's southwestern peninsula, which was hard-hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake that toppled thousands of buildings early Saturday.
Hospitals have been overwhelmed with the influx of injured patients, and workers were at a loss with how they might cope with Tropical Depression Grace. Haiti's civil protection agency gave a preliminary toll Monday of 1,419 dead and 6,900 injured in the powerful quake that struck about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69
Tropical storm hits Haitis as quake toll climbs to 1,419
TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre
A French firefighters uses a water hose as an Eurocopter AS-350B-3 Ecureuil
Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months
Scientists discover ‘mermaid’ plant species
UN pushes for talks to form new Afghan govt


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft