Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

KOLKATA, Aug 17: The Trinamool Congress vowed to oust the government at the centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be one of the key architects of the change of guard.
The ruling Trinmaool in Bengal, in an editorial in its mouthpiece "Jago Bangla", also said on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day that the opposition across the country is trying to come together on one platform and float an alternative front.
"On the 75th Independence Day, we should vow to change the colour of the government in New Delhi in 2024, and indeed Mamata Banerjee would be one of the prime architects behind it," the party said in the editorial.
Lashing out at the Union government over the recent Pegasus snooping row, it said the centre evaded a discussion on the issue in Parliament.
"The government is eavesdropping on telephonic conversations of politicians, and does not want to discuss this in Parliament... The atmosphere of divisive and communal politics in the country is alarming," the party said.
In another editorial in "Jago Bangla" on Saturday, the party had said it favours a national-level alliance "in the interest of the country".
"We are in favour of the coming together of non-BJP, democratic and secular parties. Our leader Mamata Banerjee went to Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. Rahul Gandhi, too, was present there. We are not talking about an alliance without the Congress in it," it said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69
Tropical storm hits Haitis as quake toll climbs to 1,419
TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre
A French firefighters uses a water hose as an Eurocopter AS-350B-3 Ecureuil
Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months
Scientists discover ‘mermaid’ plant species
UN pushes for talks to form new Afghan govt


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft