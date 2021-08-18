TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre

KOLKATA, Aug 17: The Trinamool Congress vowed to oust the government at the centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be one of the key architects of the change of guard.

The ruling Trinmaool in Bengal, in an editorial in its mouthpiece "Jago Bangla", also said on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day that the opposition across the country is trying to come together on one platform and float an alternative front.

"On the 75th Independence Day, we should vow to change the colour of the government in New Delhi in 2024, and indeed Mamata Banerjee would be one of the prime architects behind it," the party said in the editorial.

Lashing out at the Union government over the recent Pegasus snooping row, it said the centre evaded a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

"The government is eavesdropping on telephonic conversations of politicians, and does not want to discuss this in Parliament... The atmosphere of divisive and communal politics in the country is alarming," the party said.

In another editorial in "Jago Bangla" on Saturday, the party had said it favours a national-level alliance "in the interest of the country".

"We are in favour of the coming together of non-BJP, democratic and secular parties. Our leader Mamata Banerjee went to Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. Rahul Gandhi, too, was present there. We are not talking about an alliance without the Congress in it," it said. -PTI





