A French firefighters uses a water hose as an Eurocopter AS-350B-3 Ecureuil drops water to extinguish a fire in Gonfaron, in the French department of Var, southern France, on August 17. Thousands of people have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, August 17. Around 750 firefighters and water-droppping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds. photo : AFP