Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:26 PM
Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

WELLINGTON, Aug 17: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland, the first case in six months.
The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.
Authorities say they are working on the assumption that the new case was the Delta variant. Just around 20% of its population has been fully vaccinated. Coromandel, a coastal town where the infected person had visited, will be in lockdown for seven days too.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the toughest "level 4" rules were required - closing schools, offices and all businesses with only essential services remaining operational. "I want to assure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality. Going hard and early has worked for us before," she said. The patient is a 58-year-old man, who is believed to have been infectious since last Thursday.
There are at least 23 potential sites of transmission.  There was reportedly a rush at supermarkets in Auckland, as locals anticipated a snap lockdown. Officials said there was a need for strong response because of the fear of the Delta variant, and because there was no clear link between the new case and the border or quarantine facilities.
Data released by New Zealand's Ministry of Health on Monday showed that all Covid-19 cases detected at the country's border in recent weeks had been Delta. "We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance," Ardern said in a televised national address, calling the Delta strain "a game changer".    -BBC


Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months
