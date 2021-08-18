UN pushes for talks to form new Afghan govt



A general overview of a market place, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government. INSET: Schoolgirls attend class in Herat, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. photo : AFP

The 15-member council issued a statement, agreed by consensus, after Guterres appealed to the body to "use all tools at its disposal" to suppress a global terrorist threat from Afghanistan and guarantee respect for human rights. "We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," Guterres told the Security Council.

Taliban has issued statements saying they want peaceful international relations and promising to respect women's rights. Ireland's UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason called on the Security Council to stand with the women of Afghanistan amid "multiple and credible reports of summary executions, forced marriage and of sexual and gender-based violence."

"The Taliban have reportedly said that women have nothing to fear from them," she told the council. "Telling the international community what it wants to hear will fool no one. We will not turn a blind eye to the truth."

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for a stop to attacks on civilians and respect for human rights and freedoms.

Afghanistan's UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, speaking for millions of people "whose fate hangs in the balance," called on the United Nations not to recognize any administration that achieves power by force or any government that is not inclusive.

The United States said Monday that it would only recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan if it respects the rights of women and shuns extremist movements such as Al-Qaeda.

"Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government. It will depend upon the actions of the Taliban," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about recognition.

"A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people, that doesn't harbor terrorists and that protects the basic rights of its people including the basic fundamental rights of half of its population -- its women and girls -- that is a government that we would be able to work with."

He said that the US negotiator on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, remained in the Taliban's diplomatic base of Qatar where US officials have been in talks with the insurgents. "I would say that some of those discussions have been constructive," Price said. "But again, when it comes to the Taliban, we are going to look for their actions rather than listen to their words," he said.

The US military has also reported contact with the Taliban aimed largely at the status of the Kabul airport, which US forces have secured as they airlift thousands of Americans and US-linked Afghans out of the country. -AFP





