Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Afghan quagmire would have helped Russia, China: Biden

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303

WASHINGTON, Aug 17: US President Joe Biden said Monday that a longer war in Afghanistan would have benefited China and Russia, even as his top diplomat consulted the two adversaries on the swift Taliban victory.
"Our true strategic competitors China and Russia would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention in stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely," Biden said in a nationwide address as he staunchly defended his decision to pull troops.
Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken nonetheless discussed Afghanistan with the foreign ministers of Russia and China, both of which have moved quickly to work with the Taliban. Russia said Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Moscow's outreach to various Afghan political forces that is aimed at "helping ensure stability and public order."
The two "agreed to continue consultations with the participation of China, Pakistan and other interested nations to establish the right conditions to begin an inclusive inter-Afghan dialogue under the new conditions," a Russian foreign ministry statement said.
Both Russia and China stepped up contacts with the Taliban after the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military involvement and setting off the swift crumbling of the government in Kabul.
Moscow, which in Soviet times spent a decade in a costly occupation of Afghanistan during which it battled Islamic guerrillas then backed by Washington, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and plans discussions with the Taliban.
Russia has said it sees the Taliban "restoring order," while China said Monday it wanted "friendly and cooperative" relations" with Afghanistan under the Taliban. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Blinken that Beijing sought an "open and inclusive political      framework."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69
Tropical storm hits Haitis as quake toll climbs to 1,419
TMC eyes 2024 to oust BJP at centre
A French firefighters uses a water hose as an Eurocopter AS-350B-3 Ecureuil
Ardern locks down NZ over 1st Covid case in 6 months
Scientists discover ‘mermaid’ plant species
UN pushes for talks to form new Afghan govt


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft