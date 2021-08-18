Murray returns with win over Gasquet in Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray returned to the ATP Tour on Monday after last competing at Wimbledon, reaching the second round of the Cincinnati Masters with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who owns two titles here and played the 2016 final, has been struggling over the summer with a groin strain.

Murray, with 15 aces among his 38 winners, was pleased with his effort.

"I thought I did well. I moved pretty well for my first singles match in a while on hard courts," he said. "(I was) certainly, a little bit more confident in my movement than when I played him a couple of years ago (2019).

"He uses all the angles on the court really well and makes you move a lot. I served well (and) got a lot of free points on my serve.

"I thought I was taking control of the rallies when I had the opportunities so it was a good match." Wild card Murray and Gasquet, a longtime rival whose 53rd ranking meant he had to qualify, first played 15 years ago.

The Scot, who reached the Wimbledon third round, leads their series 9-4. They last met in 2019 here.

Murray hammered 14 aces and broke three times in the win lasting just under two hours.

After three games which lasted for a total of 20 minutes to start, Murray grabbed a 5-3 lead, which he lost a game later before re-breaking to win the first set 6-4.

Gasquet was broken in the final game of the match after saving a match point before Murray prevailed.

Also, birthday boy Jannik Sinner turned 20 on a rain-interrupted day and celebrated with a win.

The young gun was joined in the second round after a delayed start by 34-year-old Italian compatriot Fabio Fognini. Sinner erased memories of a disheartening first-round loss a week ago in Toronto when he went down in his opening match to Australian qualifier James Duckworth.

The youngster, ranked 15th, came good in Cincinnati as he defeated Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-2, 7-5.

Fognini joined the party with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in a first-time meeting. "I gave myself the best present possible," Sinner said. "I played and won a match on my birthday at a big tournament." Sinner later posted pictures on social media of himself and his team enjoying a celebratory pizza. -AFP







