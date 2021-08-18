Bumrah world’s 2nd to deliver a 10-ball over without on-bat run



India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls on the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Interestingly, he did not concede a run off the bat.

This is the second known such instance, according to South Africa's renowned cricket statistician, Andrew Samson.

"The only other over of 10+ balls without conceding a run off the bat that I can find in Tests (6-ball over matches) was by Monde Zondeki (SA) to Mark Butcher (Eng) at Leeds in 2003", Smason says.

"I think bowling a 10-ball over is very rare", Monde Zondeki, the former fast bowler, speaking exclusively over the telephone from South Africa.

"Since it's very rare, working on your run up and putting work on it helps to avoid it", he added. "I don't remember having 4 no balls in my one over but I can tell that I had worked hard to not have a run up problem later in my life".

"Bumrah is a very good bowler and I am sure he will work on it to avoid it", Zondeke 39, signed off.









