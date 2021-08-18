

Jamie asks to BFF for team’s smooth training in Kyrgyzstan

"Jamie Day asked the BFF to take step for national team's smooth training in Kyrgyzstan ground ahead of the Bangladesh's first match on September 5 �if the team will able to start preparation from August 31 in Kyrgyzstan, so the team will get at least five day's training there, Shohag said the pressmen today.

He said existing fixtures of the ongoing league will be continuing till August 27. After the end of the league on August 27, the team would likely leave for Kyrgyzstan on August 30. The BFF is also trying to ensure logistic support for the team so that the team can fly to Kyrgyzstan in time.

Shohag said apart from the home venue of Bangabandhu National Stadium, the league's matches are being held at two more venues - Birshrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium and Bangladesh Army Stadium. The main aim to use the three venues is to complete the league as soon as possible so that the BFF can concentrate on the other local and international events.

The BFF general secretary said after the Kyrgyzstan tour, the national booters will have little respite; they will start the national team's camp for the SAFF Championship in September.

Bangladesh national football team are set to play preparation matches Kyrgyzstan, Palestine in the coming FIFA window.

Apart from the matches against two strong sides, the boys in red and green are also slated to play against the Kyrgyzstan U-23 side with all three matches considered to be part of the national team's preparation for SAFF Championship in the Maldives. -BSS











