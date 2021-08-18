

Walton-DRU Indoor Games rolls Sunday

The Games will be started with the opening match of the Chess discipline.

A total of 22 events will be played this time. Among these, 14 events will be for men and eight events for women, two for children of the members, and one for the wives of the members.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of DRU on Tuesday.

Walton's Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, DRU president Mursalin Nomani, general secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan, joint secretary Arafat Dharia, organizing secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel, sports secretary Maksuda Lisa, ICT and training secretary Halim Mahmud, hospitality secretary Mohammad Naymuddin, executive members Mahbubur Rahman and Nargis Jui were present there.

Sports secretary Maksuda Lisa said, "We are arranging 22 events for the members, their children, and wives this time. The best athlete will be awarded. So far, a total of 500 participates have registered to participate here. We will be following health protocol in the pandemic."



The Walton-DRU Indoor Games 2021 is beginning on Sunday, the 22nd of August at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). Sponsor Walton's Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will inaugurate the event as the chief guest on the day.The Games will be started with the opening match of the Chess discipline.A total of 22 events will be played this time. Among these, 14 events will be for men and eight events for women, two for children of the members, and one for the wives of the members.In this regard, a press meet was held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of DRU on Tuesday.Walton's Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, DRU president Mursalin Nomani, general secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan, joint secretary Arafat Dharia, organizing secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel, sports secretary Maksuda Lisa, ICT and training secretary Halim Mahmud, hospitality secretary Mohammad Naymuddin, executive members Mahbubur Rahman and Nargis Jui were present there.Sports secretary Maksuda Lisa said, "We are arranging 22 events for the members, their children, and wives this time. The best athlete will be awarded. So far, a total of 500 participates have registered to participate here. We will be following health protocol in the pandemic."