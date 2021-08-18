Muktis blank Brothers 4-0



The booters of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra celebrating a 4-0 win over Brothers Union in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Ibrahim, Camara, Shakil and Kato of the all red outfits scored one goal each for the winners.

Ibrahim Abou Dicko, the 23-year old striker of Ivory Cost opened the net for the team in the fourth minute while Guinea defender Younoussa Camara doubled the lead with a 21-minute goal.

Local midfielder Shakil Kishur scored the team's third goal in the 50th minute while Osaka-born Japanese striker Yusuke Kato scored the team's fourth and final goal in the 74th minute and sealed the fate of the match.

Winning the match, the all reds updated their point tally to 18 yet stayed at the same 11th place. The Gopibagh boys too stayed at the same 12th place with their previously collected six points.

There are two matches of BPL on Thursday. Uttar Baridhara will face Saif Sporting Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium and Bangladesh Police Football Club will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, both at 4:00pm.







