Bashundhara meets Maziya SRC today

Bashundhara Kings, the champion of 2018-19 season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), will face off Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives today (Wednesday) in its first match of AFC Cup Football 2021 in group-D.

The match will start at 10:00pm (BST) at the National Football Stadium in Male.

Bashundhara Kings have played just one match till date in the AFC Cup - the opening match of the South Zone in last year's cancelled tournament and made an impressive debut outplaying TC Sports Club of the Maldives by 5-1 goal thanks to four goals from former Argentina international Hernan Barcos.

The BPL champion will play their second group match against Bengaluru FC of India on 21st August 21 at 5:00pm. The Bengaluru boys had eliminated Club Eagles of the Maldives by 1-0 goal in a play-off match last Sunday. Bashundhara Kings will meet Kolkata's Mohun Bagan FC In their last Group D match on the 24th August at 5:00pm. All the times are in Bangladesh Standard Time (BST).









