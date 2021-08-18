Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:24 PM
Dhaka Abahani stay on runners-up race

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, stayed on runners-up race as they dumped Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 5-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
In the day's match, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba and Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto struck twice each while Haitian striker Kervens Belfort supported them with a lone goal for Abahani Limited in the one-sided affairs after leading the first half by 1-0 goal. Tajikistan defender Siyovush Asrorov netted the consolation goal for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra. Sunday opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited in the 32nd minute while after the lemon break Asrorovb restored the parity for Sheikh Russel in the 64th minute of the match.
Rapheal again put Abahani ahead in the 70th minute while Belfort scored the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 80th minute of the match. Rapheal scored his second and fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 88th minute while Sunday completed the winners' tally scoring his second and fifth goal for Abahani Limited in the 90+3rd minute of the match.
Abahani Limited completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Sheikh Russel were totally off-colored,. Except the day's only goal.           -BSS


