Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:24 PM
Mahmudullah urges teammates to give best shot from first ball in WC

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah expressed his high hope on youngsters for the forthcoming T20i World Cup commencing on October 17. He also shared his belief that if teammates play their best cricket from the 1st ball of every match, they will be able to do well in the event.
"In a tournament like the T20 World Cup every match is equally important to me. Every match is equal irrespective to the opponents. You have to give your best shot from the very first ball. You certainly will be able to win all matches if you keep yourself in the right frame of mind and focus on your own processes,"Mahmudullah told journalists on Tuesday.
Tigers will get Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts Oman in Group-B of the qualifier round. The experienced captain is not willing to take any opponent lightly. He said, "I think, It's a very important tournament for all teams and especially for ours. We have been playing a few series before the T20 World Cup. If we can do well and gain some confidence from the ensuing series against New Zealand, it will boost our team spirit."
"Our strong sides are our all-rounders and our bowling department. Our batting side is also very good and we are a balanced side. We have five or six all-rounders, who can both bat and bowl. Our fast bowlers are doing an incredible job at the moment. Besides, we have our spin department which is the core strength for us. If they can put up their hands, hopefully we will have good results," he added.
The veteran all-rounder named the key players in his side, who can be the game changers. He further said, "Shakib is the first name to me. He is the number one all-rounder and the most valuable player in our team. Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman are also very important. We have few youngsters like Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan Sohan, who have been doing good job for the team. I think they will claim the spotlight in this World Cup".
Bangladesh will take on Scotland on October 17, Oman on October 19 and Papua New Guinea on October 21 in the Round-1 matches.


