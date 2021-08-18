

Tigers meet Scotland on inaugural day

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. The event to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

Bangladesh will play in Group-B of the qualifier round with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts Oman while Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will engage in Group-A of the 1st Round of the event. Top two-team of each group will be qualified for the Super 12.

If Bangladesh becomes group champions, they will join in Group-2 of the Super-12, which will be the all Asian group since they will get India, Pakistan and Afghanistan there and New Zealand are the only odd-balls. England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2 will face each other in Group-1 of the event.

The Super-12 round will start on October 23 with the match between South Africa and Australia. West Indies, the only side to win the tournament twice, will also feature on the opening day of the Super 12s as they kick off their defence of the title in Dubai against England.

The high voltage India-Pakistan game will take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Abu Dhabi will be the venue of the first semi-final on November 10 while the other semi-final and the final will be played in Dubai on November 11 and November 14 respectively.

Tigers meet Scotland on inaugural day









The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will kick start on October 17 with the match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Bangladesh take on Scotland in the 2nd match of the day at the Oman Cricket Academy ground in Muscat.The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. The event to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.Bangladesh will play in Group-B of the qualifier round with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts Oman while Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will engage in Group-A of the 1st Round of the event. Top two-team of each group will be qualified for the Super 12.If Bangladesh becomes group champions, they will join in Group-2 of the Super-12, which will be the all Asian group since they will get India, Pakistan and Afghanistan there and New Zealand are the only odd-balls. England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2 will face each other in Group-1 of the event.The Super-12 round will start on October 23 with the match between South Africa and Australia. West Indies, the only side to win the tournament twice, will also feature on the opening day of the Super 12s as they kick off their defence of the title in Dubai against England.The high voltage India-Pakistan game will take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.Abu Dhabi will be the venue of the first semi-final on November 10 while the other semi-final and the final will be played in Dubai on November 11 and November 14 respectively.