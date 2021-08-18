Video
Home Business

Banking Event

IBF observes National Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

National Mourning Day and Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were observed with due dignity and various programs at the initiative of Islami Bank Foundation. On the occasion a virtual discussion was organized on Sunday at the initiative of Islami Bank Foundation.
Chairman of the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Foundation Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan. spoke on the occasion as chief guest. Vice Chairman of the Foundation freedom fighter Professor (Dr.) Kazi Shahidul Alam was the keynote speaker while IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanvir Ahmad, IBF member Professor. Md. Saleh Zahur, Professor. Md. Fasiul Alam, Md. Kamrul Hasan, IBF member and managing director of the bank Muhammad Monirul Maula spoke among others.
SAM Salimullah, Executive Director, Islami Bank Foundation, presided over the function. GMs Mostafa Mohsin and Md. Abdus Samad, officers and employees from all levels of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the program.
Discussion meetings were also held at Islami Bank Hospital, Islami Bank Community Hospital, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institution, Medical College and Health Education Institution run by Islami Bank Foundation.



