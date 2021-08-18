Video
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Southeast Bank organised its 633rd board meeting on digital platform recently.  Board of Directors of the bank participated in a Dua Mahfil arranged in memory of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all the martyrs of 15th August with due respect, says a press release.  Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, Southeast Bank Limited presided over the Board Meeting.  
Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Bank's Directors- M. A. Kashem, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M. Moniruz Zaman Khan (nominated by Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), Independent Directors- Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed & Mohammad Delwar Husain, Bank's Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan, and Managing Diretor M. Kamal Hossain participated in the meeting virtually.
In the meeting, members of the Board of Directors participated in discussion in which they highlighted on Bangabandhu's works and life and his vision about the poverty free Bangladesh. They also discussed about the various initiatives taken by the Bank to observe the National Mourning Day during the month of August.


