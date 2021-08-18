

Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM

M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited presided over the AGM, says a press release.

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman, Vice Chairman of MBSL, and Directors of MBSL, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. Amanullah, Farida Begum, Israt Jahan, Bilkis Begum, Dr. Toufique Rahman Chowdhury, Subrota Narayan Roy, Rakim Reza Rousseau, Mirazul Ahsan, Md. Anwar Hossain; Directors, Md. Nurer Rahman, Md. Rezaul Kabir; Independent Directors, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Director of MBSL joined the online programme.

Mohammad Mahtab Uddin, Company Secretary of MBSL and K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO of MBSL were also joined the AGM.





