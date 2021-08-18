Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM

Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd (MBSL) was held at MBL head office in a virtual platform on Tuesday.
M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited presided over the AGM, says a press release.
Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman, Vice Chairman of MBSL, and Directors of MBSL, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. Amanullah, Farida Begum, Israt Jahan, Bilkis Begum, Dr. Toufique Rahman Chowdhury, Subrota Narayan Roy, Rakim Reza Rousseau, Mirazul Ahsan, Md. Anwar Hossain; Directors, Md. Nurer Rahman, Md. Rezaul Kabir; Independent Directors, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Director of MBSL joined the online programme.  
Mohammad Mahtab Uddin, Company Secretary of MBSL and K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO of MBSL were also joined the AGM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBF observes National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day
Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM
BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs
Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease
IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact
Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft