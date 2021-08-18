BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) requested the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to allow releasing the imported goods from the Chittagong Port instead of private inland container depots (ICDs) to reduce time and cost.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan in Chittagong on Tuesday

Faruque Hassan said currently it takes around six to seven days to take delivery of imported consignments from the private ICDs as compared to only two days at the port, which increases cost of releasing goods.

Moreover, the private ICD operators are charging higher fees and taking more time than the Chittagong Port for releasing the goods, he said adding that additional delay and charges are impacting the apparel industry at a time when the sector is struggling to turn around from the shocks created by the Covid pandemic.

The BGMEA President expressed hope that RMG exports would increase in the coming months and urged the port authority to plan ahead and take steps accordingly to enhance the capacity and efficiency of Chittagong Port so that they can handle the increased pressure of export-import smoothly.

Speaking at the meeting BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam urged the Chittagong Port Authority to make export-import activities quicker and timely to retain the competitiveness of Bangladesh apparel industry in the global market during this difficult time of Covid pandemic.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said the RMG industry has been making enormous contribution to the economic development of Bangladesh. He said the Chittagong Port Authority is carrying out export-import activities quickly and efficiently despite having different limitations. He also presented CPA's plans and initiatives for infrastructural development and increasing efficiency of the port.

The meeting with the CPA was a part of BGMEA's continuous efforts to keep the flow of export-import shipment smooth and timely. Earlier, BGMEA held several meetings with stakeholders including main-line operator (MLO) and buyers' representatives in this regard.

After the meeting BGMEA President Faruque Hassan along with the CPA Chairman, the BGMEA leaders and other high officials visited Chittagong Port to see port operations.

Senior BGMEA leaders including Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Tanvir Ahmed, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Navidul Huq, Rajiv Chowdhury, Md. Imranur Rahman and Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury were present among others at the meeting.

Md. Zafar Alam, Member (Admin and Planning); Commodore Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Member (Harbour and Marine); Mohd. Omar Faruk, Secretary, Enamul Karim, Director (Traffic); Md. Kudrat-e-Khuda, Terminal Manager of Chittagong Port Authority were also present at the meeting.







