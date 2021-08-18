Video
Home Business

Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Emirates is actively responding to the spike in travel demand across its network through the scaling up of its operations as the UAE announced easing entry protocols for 12 countries including Bangladesh, and the UK.
In line with the easing of restrictions, the airline will be restoring capacity across 29 cities on its network on over 270 flights as well as fine-tuning its schedules to boost frequencies and capacity as demand proliferates for international leisure and business travel, according to a press release.
By October, the airline will increase its services to 73 weekly flights to the UK, including a six times a day London Heathrow operation; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly services to Birmingham and daily services to Glasgow.
Emirates currently flies to 12 cities in the United States on over 70 weekly flights, and will be adding additional frequencies to Houston, Boston and San Francisco over the course of August to accommodate for the seasonal influx of travellers.
The airline has already boosted capacity on its four weekly services to New York JFK to its flagship A380 from 13 August.
Emirates has increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban, and the airline also flies to and from Cape Town with three weekly services.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions, the release adds.
The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network. From August 17 weekly flight  numbers to and from Dhaka has been enhanced to 21.


