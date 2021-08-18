Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

In a bid to protect the most vulnerable people and help companies maintain operations and jobs, International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s focused and sustained investments in South Asia continued to have strong impact in the fiscal year 2021.
The investments support medical facilities, vaccines and supplies, and hard-hit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while spurring investments are also in renewable energy, affordable housing, and distressed assets resolution.
In the midst of a difficult year with massive and ongoing social and economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, IFC committed over $3.8 billion, including mobilization and short-term finance, in South Asia as of June 2021.
This commitment resulting in a record investment volume of over $14.9 billion in the last five years in the region, towards a green, inclusive, and resilient recovery, said a press release on Tuesday.
In India, IFC's largest client country globally, total commitments at the end of June stood at $1.7 billion representing an increase of over 51 percent from last year.
Likewise, in Bangladesh, IFC made total commitments of $791 million, an increase of almost 33 percent from last year.
"The COVID-19 crisis has drastically impacted the region's private sector, which has severely affected the region's most vulnerable people," said IFC's Vice President for Asia and the Pacific region, Alfonso Garcia Mora.
COVID-19 has laid bare the region's existing vulnerabilities in the financial sector, disrupting businesses-particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises-and leaving so many people exposed.
"That's why we've focused our attention on supporting moves to improve resilience on multiple fronts, as all indications are that the road to recovery will be long," said Garcia.
IFC has committed $590 million in COVID-response deals in South Asia-with additional deals worth over $100 million in the pipeline.
IFC's fast-track financial support has helped clients across sectors at a time when the economic fallouts of the pandemic have severely impacted market sentiment.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBF observes National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day
Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM
BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs
Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease
IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact
Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft