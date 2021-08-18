IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact

In a bid to protect the most vulnerable people and help companies maintain operations and jobs, International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s focused and sustained investments in South Asia continued to have strong impact in the fiscal year 2021.

The investments support medical facilities, vaccines and supplies, and hard-hit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while spurring investments are also in renewable energy, affordable housing, and distressed assets resolution.

In the midst of a difficult year with massive and ongoing social and economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, IFC committed over $3.8 billion, including mobilization and short-term finance, in South Asia as of June 2021.

This commitment resulting in a record investment volume of over $14.9 billion in the last five years in the region, towards a green, inclusive, and resilient recovery, said a press release on Tuesday.

In India, IFC's largest client country globally, total commitments at the end of June stood at $1.7 billion representing an increase of over 51 percent from last year.

Likewise, in Bangladesh, IFC made total commitments of $791 million, an increase of almost 33 percent from last year.

"The COVID-19 crisis has drastically impacted the region's private sector, which has severely affected the region's most vulnerable people," said IFC's Vice President for Asia and the Pacific region, Alfonso Garcia Mora.

COVID-19 has laid bare the region's existing vulnerabilities in the financial sector, disrupting businesses-particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises-and leaving so many people exposed.

"That's why we've focused our attention on supporting moves to improve resilience on multiple fronts, as all indications are that the road to recovery will be long," said Garcia.

IFC has committed $590 million in COVID-response deals in South Asia-with additional deals worth over $100 million in the pipeline.

IFC's fast-track financial support has helped clients across sectors at a time when the economic fallouts of the pandemic have severely impacted market sentiment. -BSS





