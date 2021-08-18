

Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement



Social Islami bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director (Current Charge) Md. Tajul Islam and Bangladesh Bank (BB) General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain exchanging documents after signing an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held in the city on Tuesday. BB Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, and senior officials of both the organisations were also present. Under this agreement, all the branches of Social Islami Bank will collect passport fees, VAT, tax and other government fees. photo: Bank