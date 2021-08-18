Video
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) organised a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil   to observe the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at virtual platform on Monday.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal joined the programme as a Chief Guest while IDRA Chairman Dr. M Mosharraf Hossain presided over the programme.
Mustaf Kamal said,"During independence, the Pakistani forces set fire on all the money and all the documents of the secretariat of our country. The then we have foreign currency reserve. After independence on December 16, 1971, the people of the country had assets worth Tk 4 crore. The activities of the secretariat started with only 10 thousand documents."
Even after these entire massacre Pakistanis could not stop the progress of Bangladesh. After that their followers killed Bangabandhu with his family.
Thus, the people of Bangladesh have been deprived of development for decades. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model of development in the world today.
Md. Ashadul Islam, the senior secretary of financial institution division of the finance ministry and Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of Bangladesh Insurance Association were special guest in the programme.



