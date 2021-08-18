Turbulence in Afghanistan sends its currency tumbling

PESHAWAR, Aug 17: Peshawar's currency market has seen the Afghan currency tumble against Pakistani rupee due to tumultuous events across the border.

Currency dealers in the provincial capital's largest currency market at Chowk Yadgar told Dawn that the exchange rate of Afghani against Pakistani rupee had been fluctuating since the Afghan Taliban made advances in Afghan cities.

"Today, we are purchasing one Afghani for Rs1.7, while its selling rate is Rs1.9," currency trader Qari Sher Gul told Dawn. He said earlier, one Afghani fetched Rs2.2-Rs2.3. Though there was little activity in the market due to the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan and upcoming Muharram holidays, traders insisted that it was too early to predict the future outlook for Afghani.

Dealers insist it's too early to predict future of Afghani

Gul, who has been dealing in Afghan currency for the last 27 years, said Peshawar's currency dealers depended on the Afghan market in Jalalabad for exchange rates but that market had been closed for three to four days due to turbulence in the country.

"The actual picture will be clear when businesses reopen in Afghanistan after the settling of the dust."

He said the Peshawar currency market had lost its previous charm of pre-9/11 days when it determined the Afghani exchange rate.

"Even those these days, most of the business took place at Torkham, which was the main entrance for Afghans to KP. The Afghan visitors often used to exchange currency after entering Pakistan instead of opting for the hassle of going to another place in the city," he said.

The currency dealer said the Afghan notes were also sold to the dealers from Torkham. He claimed that as the law-enforcement agencies had ordered him and others in the trade to avoid dealing in currency, they had mostly shifted towards selling prize bonds. -Dawn







