Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turbulence in Afghanistan sends its currency tumbling

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

PESHAWAR, Aug 17: Peshawar's currency market has seen the Afghan currency tumble against Pakistani rupee due to tumultuous events across the border.
Currency dealers in the provincial capital's largest currency market at Chowk Yadgar told Dawn that the exchange rate of Afghani against Pakistani rupee had been fluctuating since the Afghan Taliban made advances in Afghan cities.
"Today, we are purchasing one Afghani for Rs1.7, while its selling rate is Rs1.9," currency trader Qari Sher Gul told Dawn. He said earlier, one Afghani fetched Rs2.2-Rs2.3. Though there was little activity in the market due to the rapidly unfolding situation in Afghanistan and upcoming Muharram holidays, traders insisted that it was too early to predict the future outlook for Afghani.
Dealers insist it's too early to predict future of Afghani
Gul, who has been dealing in Afghan currency for the last 27 years, said Peshawar's currency dealers depended on the Afghan market in Jalalabad for exchange rates but that market had been closed for three to four days due to turbulence in the country.
"The actual picture will be clear when businesses reopen in Afghanistan after the settling of the dust."
He said the Peshawar currency market had lost its previous charm of pre-9/11 days when it determined the Afghani exchange rate.
"Even those these days, most of the business took place at Torkham, which was the main entrance for Afghans to KP. The Afghan visitors often used to exchange currency after entering Pakistan instead of opting for the hassle of going to another place in the city," he said.
The currency dealer said the Afghan notes were also sold to the dealers from Torkham. He claimed that as the law-enforcement agencies had ordered him and others in the trade to avoid dealing in currency, they had mostly shifted towards selling prize bonds.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBF observes National Mourning Day
Southeast Bank observes National Mourning day
Mercantile Bank Securities holds its 11th AGM
BGMEA seeks to collect imported goods from port instead of ICDs
Emirates spikes operations as travel curbs ease
IFC's investments in S Asia continues having strong impact
Signing of an Automated Challan System (ACS) agreement
IDRA holds discussion on National Mourning Day


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft