Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:23 PM
BASIS, PUM Netherlands opens training on data science, AI

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The inaugural ceremony of the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence training organised jointly by BASIS and PUM Netherlands was held on Monday and the training session is scheduled to begin on today (Wednesday).
BASIS (Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services) and PUM Netherlands Senior Experts participated virtually at the inauguration on Monday. Earlier, three more such trainings have been completed, says a press release.
Senior Vice President of BASIS Ms. Farhana A. Rahman inaugurated the workshop that held on virtual platform. BASIS Secretary Hashim Ahmed gave the opening remarks on the occasion.  PUM Netherlands senior instructors Michiel Kupers and Teun Mentzel discussed the purpose and content of the training.
PUM Netherlands IT Sector Business Consultancy Coordinator Harm Spoor thanked BASIS for arranging the training and giving full support. Apart from the trainees, BASIS Secretariat Coordinator Razonno Mugdha was also present on the occasion. Participants highlight their expectations and introduce themselves in the opening ceremony.   
Inaugurating the event, Senior Vice President of BASIS Ms. Farhana A. Rahman thanked PUM Netherlands for giving the training. She says, BASIS members have shown great interest such kind of training on Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. She urged the trainers to continue such training in upcoming days. At the same time she advised the trainees to take part in each session attentively. She anticipated that this type of training would help in developing the skills of our trainees and on the other hand it would help in organizing bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands.
Representatives from member organization of BASIS LEADS Corporation Limited, ERA InfoTech Limited, Radiant Data Systems Limited, Link Vision Software Solutions Limited, Eutech Systems Limited are participating in this training. A teacher and a student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) are also participating the training.
As per the Memorandum of Understanding between BASIS and PUM Netherlands Experts, BASIS has organized this training for BASIS member organizations. The training will start today (Wednesday). Earlier, three more such trainings have been completed.


